Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.08 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 170.27% and its consensus target price is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 54.9%. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.