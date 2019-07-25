Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

Both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Volatility and Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 52.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 77.6%. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.