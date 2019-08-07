Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 68.29 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.05 beta. From a competition point of view, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta which is 134.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 104.92% and its consensus target price is $2.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 25.1%. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.