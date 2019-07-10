Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a -0.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.05 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. ContraFect Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10%. Competitively, 0.1% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.