Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ContraFect Corporation and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.05. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.