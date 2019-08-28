Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Since ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.05 beta. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Sesen Bio Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 31.6%. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.