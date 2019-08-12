Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -22.02% and its consensus target price is $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 71.4%. ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.63%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.