Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and OncoCyte Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.05 beta means ContraFect Corporation’s volatility is 95.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. OncoCyte Corporation on the other hand, has 4.96 beta which makes it 396.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.