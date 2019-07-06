Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Nightstar Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraFect Corporation and Nightstar Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $25.58 consensus price target and a 0.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10%. Competitively, 2.9% are Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 6 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.