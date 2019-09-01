Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

This is a contrast between ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Merus N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ContraFect Corporation and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $21.8, with potential upside of 36.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.