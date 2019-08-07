Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. ContraFect Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance.

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.