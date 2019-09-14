Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ContraFect Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.40% -19.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ContraFect Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ContraFect Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ContraFect Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while ContraFect Corporation’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ContraFect Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ContraFect Corporation’s rivals beat ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.