Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 65.54 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.38 beta means ContraFect Corporation’s volatility is 138.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 3.03 beta which is 203.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 86.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.