Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|65.54
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|-125.8%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
Volatility and Risk
A -0.38 beta means ContraFect Corporation’s volatility is 138.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 3.03 beta which is 203.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 86.86%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-6.32%
|-22.15%
|22.31%
|-77.21%
|-72.28%
|-67.38%
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
