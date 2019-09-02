Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ContraFect Corporation and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ContraFect Corporation and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has an average target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 91.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Comparatively, 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.