Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

This is a contrast between ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraFect Corporation and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 55.8%. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.