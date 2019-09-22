Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ContraFect Corporation and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CohBar Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 9.5% respectively. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has weaker performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.