Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.70 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ContraFect Corporation and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a -0.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.7% and 10.5% respectively. About 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.