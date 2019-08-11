Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. ContraFect Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ContraFect Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 consensus target price and a 726.92% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.