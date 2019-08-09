Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ContraFect Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.05. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 365.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.