Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.76 N/A -11.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 88.5%. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.