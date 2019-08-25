Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.69 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ContraFect Corporation and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect Corporation’s 0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.