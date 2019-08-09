Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

Since ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 403.24 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ContraFect Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.63%. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.