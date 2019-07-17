Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ContraFect Corporation and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 68.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 53.8%. Insiders held 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.