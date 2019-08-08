Reviewing ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.67 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.