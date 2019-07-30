Reviewing Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

Both Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 43 3.02 N/A 2.51 16.72 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.66 N/A 0.71 7.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Continental Resources Inc. and VOC Energy Trust. VOC Energy Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Resources Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Continental Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. VOC Energy Trust’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Continental Resources Inc. and VOC Energy Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$57.9 is Continental Resources Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 65.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Continental Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Continental Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has 26.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. -1.13% -14.03% -8.93% -17.17% -38.24% 4.55% VOC Energy Trust -11.88% -8.56% 18.67% 28.67% -1.29% 47.92%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats VOC Energy Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.