Reviewing Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s results

Both Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 40 2.47 N/A 2.51 14.79 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Suncor Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Continental Resources Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Suncor Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Continental Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that Continental Resources Inc. is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Suncor Energy Inc.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Continental Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Suncor Energy Inc. are 1 and 0.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Continental Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Continental Resources Inc. has a 78.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Continental Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.2% and 68.5%. About 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Suncor Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Suncor Energy Inc.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.