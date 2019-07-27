Reviewing Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s results

Both Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 43 3.05 N/A 2.51 16.72 EQT Corporation 19 0.78 N/A -3.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Continental Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.2% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor EQT Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Continental Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Continental Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Continental Resources Inc.’s average price target is $58, while its potential upside is 63.75%. Meanwhile, EQT Corporation’s average price target is $16.67, while its potential upside is 16.49%. Based on the data given earlier, Continental Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than EQT Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Continental Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. -1.13% -14.03% -8.93% -17.17% -38.24% 4.55% EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. was less bullish than EQT Corporation.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors EQT Corporation.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.