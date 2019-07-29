Reviewing Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s results

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 43 3.05 N/A 2.51 16.72 ConocoPhillips 64 1.76 N/A 6.18 10.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Continental Resources Inc. and ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Continental Resources Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Continental Resources Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Continental Resources Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ConocoPhillips has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Continental Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ConocoPhillips which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and ConocoPhillips.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

Continental Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $58, and a 63.75% upside potential. Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips’s consensus target price is $80, while its potential upside is 36.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Continental Resources Inc. looks more robust than ConocoPhillips as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Continental Resources Inc. and ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 76% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.09% are ConocoPhillips’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. -1.13% -14.03% -8.93% -17.17% -38.24% 4.55% ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. had bullish trend while ConocoPhillips had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors ConocoPhillips beats Continental Resources Inc.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.