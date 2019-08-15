Reviewing Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s results

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 42 2.48 N/A 2.51 14.79 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 2.91 N/A 1.60 12.01

Demonstrates Continental Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Resources Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Continental Resources Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Continental Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. From a competition point of view, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Continental Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Continental Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Continental Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 94.96% at a $56.42 average target price. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.88 average target price and a 66.34% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Continental Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Continental Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.2% and 99% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. was less bearish than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Continental Resources Inc. beats Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.