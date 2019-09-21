Reviewing Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 39 2.93 N/A 2.51 14.79 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.67 N/A 7.14 3.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Continental Resources Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Continental Resources Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources Inc.’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Continental Resources Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$51.67 is Continental Resources Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 51.44%. Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 7.71%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Continental Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Continental Resources Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.2% and 0% respectively. About 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Continental Resources Inc.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.