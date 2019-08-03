Reviewing Continental Materials Corporation (CUO)’s and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s results

This is a contrast between Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.41 N/A 0.38 43.55

Demonstrates Continental Materials Corporation and Welbilt Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Welbilt Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Materials Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Continental Materials Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Welbilt Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Continental Materials Corporation’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Welbilt Inc. has a 1.76 beta which is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Continental Materials Corporation is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Welbilt Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Continental Materials Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Welbilt Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.82% of Welbilt Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Welbilt Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Welbilt Inc.

Summary

Continental Materials Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.