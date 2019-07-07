Reviewing Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX)’s and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s results

We are contrasting Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products Inc. 26 1.71 N/A 2.10 12.40 PGT Innovations Inc. 16 1.36 N/A 1.01 15.41

Demonstrates Continental Building Products Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. PGT Innovations Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Building Products Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Continental Building Products Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of PGT Innovations Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5% PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Continental Building Products Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PGT Innovations Inc.’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Continental Building Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, PGT Innovations Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Continental Building Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PGT Innovations Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Continental Building Products Inc. and PGT Innovations Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 PGT Innovations Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Continental Building Products Inc. has a 23.53% upside potential and an average price target of $32.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Continental Building Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of PGT Innovations Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Continental Building Products Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of PGT Innovations Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Building Products Inc. -4.37% 2.81% -3.77% -12.51% -10.28% 2.24% PGT Innovations Inc. 0.71% 7.33% -12.56% -26.68% -16.28% -2.02%

For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. has 2.24% stronger performance while PGT Innovations Inc. has -2.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Continental Building Products Inc. beats PGT Innovations Inc.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.