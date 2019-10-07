Reviewing Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX)’s and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR)’s results

Both Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products Inc. 26 1.42 34.25M 2.10 11.72 Masonite International Corporation 55 0.31 22.58M 2.73 19.56

Table 1 demonstrates Continental Building Products Inc. and Masonite International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Masonite International Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Continental Building Products Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Continental Building Products Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Masonite International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products Inc. 132,546,439.63% 22.8% 11.5% Masonite International Corporation 41,325,036.60% 11.7% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Continental Building Products Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Masonite International Corporation has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Continental Building Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Masonite International Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Continental Building Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Masonite International Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Continental Building Products Inc. shares and 100% of Masonite International Corporation shares. 1.3% are Continental Building Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Masonite International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Building Products Inc. -3.11% -5.86% -4.4% -5.1% -21.09% -3.42% Masonite International Corporation -0.37% -0.45% 0.89% -3.35% -21.15% 18.89%

For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. had bearish trend while Masonite International Corporation had bullish trend.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.