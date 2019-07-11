Reviewing Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX)’s and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s results

As General Building Materials businesses, Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products Inc. 26 1.63 N/A 2.10 12.40 GMS Inc. 18 0.30 N/A 1.18 16.02

Table 1 highlights Continental Building Products Inc. and GMS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GMS Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Building Products Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Continental Building Products Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than GMS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Continental Building Products Inc. and GMS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5% GMS Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Liquidity

Continental Building Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, GMS Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Continental Building Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GMS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Continental Building Products Inc. and GMS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 27.90% for Continental Building Products Inc. with average price target of $32.5. Competitively the average price target of GMS Inc. is $20, which is potential -13.04% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Continental Building Products Inc. is looking more favorable than GMS Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Continental Building Products Inc. and GMS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.4% respectively. 1.3% are Continental Building Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of GMS Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Building Products Inc. -4.37% 2.81% -3.77% -12.51% -10.28% 2.24% GMS Inc. 0.42% 13.52% -4.77% 9.72% -36.3% 27.66%

For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. was less bullish than GMS Inc.

Summary

Continental Building Products Inc. beats GMS Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.