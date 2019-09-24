Reviewing Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX)’s and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s results

Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products Inc. 25 1.83 N/A 2.10 11.72 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Continental Building Products Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Continental Building Products Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta indicates that Continental Building Products Inc. is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Continental Building Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are 4 and 2.6 respectively. Continental Building Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Continental Building Products Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.3% respectively. 1.3% are Continental Building Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Building Products Inc. -3.11% -5.86% -4.4% -5.1% -21.09% -3.42% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03%

For the past year Continental Building Products Inc. has stronger performance than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Continental Building Products Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd.