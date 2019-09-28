Reviewing Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)’s and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 1 0.00 23.78M -4.97 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3 12.09 270.36M -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Contango Oil & Gas Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 1,806,579,047.33% -82.7% -44.4% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 7,929,841,027.75% -4.2% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Contango Oil & Gas Company is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s 2.01 beta is the reason why it is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Oasis Petroleum Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Competitively the consensus price target of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is $6.43, which is potential 85.84% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are held by institutional investors while 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company was more bearish than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats Contango Oil & Gas Company on 11 of the 11 factors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.