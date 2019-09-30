Reviewing Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)’s and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 1 0.00 23.74M -4.97 0.00 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Contango Oil & Gas Company and Mexco Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 1,796,851,347.26% -82.7% -44.4% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Mexco Energy Corporation which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Contango Oil & Gas Company and Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48% and 4.8% respectively. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company has -59.08% weaker performance while Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Mexco Energy Corporation beats Contango Oil & Gas Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.