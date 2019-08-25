Reviewing Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)’s and Its Competitors results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Contango Oil & Gas Company has 48% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Contango Oil & Gas Company has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Contango Oil & Gas Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.70% -44.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Contango Oil & Gas Company and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

The competitors have a potential upside of 87.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Contango Oil & Gas Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company had bearish trend while Contango Oil & Gas Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Contango Oil & Gas Company has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Contango Oil & Gas Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Contango Oil & Gas Company is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Contango Oil & Gas Company’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Contango Oil & Gas Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.