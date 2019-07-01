Reviewing Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)’s and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s results

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.98 N/A -4.68 0.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 224.16 N/A 0.70 30.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Contango Oil & Gas Company and Brigham Minerals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Contango Oil & Gas Company are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Brigham Minerals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Contango Oil & Gas Company and Brigham Minerals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 0%. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -17.9% -18.15% -30.91% -48.94% -37.7% -18.15% Brigham Minerals Inc. 8.87% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.88%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company had bearish trend while Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.