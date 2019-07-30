Reviewing Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)’s and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.80 N/A -4.68 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.01 N/A 0.13 9.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Contango Oil & Gas Company and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Contango Oil & Gas Company and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that Contango Oil & Gas Company is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Contango Oil & Gas Company has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Contango Oil & Gas Company and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 54.3%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -17.9% -18.15% -30.91% -48.94% -37.7% -18.15% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company has -18.15% weaker performance while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 10.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.