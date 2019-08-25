Reviewing Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)’s and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)’s results

We are contrasting Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.54 N/A 0.50 7.37 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.15 N/A -3.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and China Lending Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Risk and Volatility

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Lending Corporation’s beta is -0.36 which is 136.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and China Lending Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 0.2%. About 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. had bullish trend while China Lending Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats China Lending Corporation.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.