Reviewing Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD)’s and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s results

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) are two firms in the Heavy Construction that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners Inc. 12 1.01 N/A 0.86 15.13 Dycom Industries Inc. 53 0.54 N/A 1.96 24.11

Table 1 highlights Construction Partners Inc. and Dycom Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dycom Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Construction Partners Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Construction Partners Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Construction Partners Inc. and Dycom Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 11.6% Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Construction Partners Inc. are 2.3 and 2. Competitively, Dycom Industries Inc. has 3.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dycom Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Construction Partners Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Construction Partners Inc. and Dycom Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dycom Industries Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Dycom Industries Inc.’s consensus price target is $56, while its potential upside is 0.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of Construction Partners Inc. shares and 93.9% of Dycom Industries Inc. shares. Construction Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Dycom Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Construction Partners Inc. 12.52% 4.52% 16.37% 33.54% 6.59% 46.55% Dycom Industries Inc. -5.11% -3.06% -24% -35.85% -57.69% -12.68%

For the past year Construction Partners Inc. had bullish trend while Dycom Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dycom Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Construction Partners Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.