Reviewing Constellium SE (CSTM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Aluminum companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellium SE has 82.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 63.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Constellium SE has 0.92% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 0.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Constellium SE and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium SE 0.00% -189.80% 4.80% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Constellium SE and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium SE N/A 9 7.76 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Constellium SE has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Constellium SE and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellium SE 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.28

The potential upside of the peers is -34.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Constellium SE and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellium SE 0.67% 18.33% 31.83% 47.54% -6.9% 71.82% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Constellium SE was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellium SE are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, Constellium SE’s rivals have 1.77 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellium SE’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellium SE.

Volatility and Risk

Constellium SE is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.73. Competitively, Constellium SE’s competitors’ beta is 1.42 which is 41.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Constellium SE does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Constellium SE’s rivals beat Constellium SE on 6 of the 6 factors.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers the automotive market; and sheet and coils for the building and constructions markets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides aluminum and specialty materials products, including aerospace plates and sheets, aerospace wing skins, plates for general engineering, and sheets for transportation applications, as well as other extrusions and precision casting products. This segment serves aerospace, transportation, industry, and defense sectors. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers crash management systems, side impact beams, body structures, and cockpit carriers; and soft and hard alloy extrusions, and large profiles for automotive, railroad, energy, building, and industrial applications. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States, as well as Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Singapore. Constellium N.V. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.