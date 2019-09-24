Reviewing Constellium SE (CSTM)’s and Its Competitors results

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is a company in the Aluminum industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Constellium SE’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.40% of all Aluminum’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.92% of Constellium SE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.92% of all Aluminum companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Constellium SE and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium SE 0.00% -189.80% 4.80% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Constellium SE and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium SE N/A 10 7.76 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Constellium SE has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Constellium SE and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellium SE 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.00 2.13

The potential upside of the rivals is 55.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Constellium SE and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellium SE 0.67% 18.33% 31.83% 47.54% -6.9% 71.82% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Constellium SE’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellium SE are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, Constellium SE’s peers have 1.77 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellium SE’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellium SE.

Risk & Volatility

Constellium SE is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.73. Competitively, Constellium SE’s peers are 41.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Dividends

Constellium SE does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Constellium SE’s competitors beat Constellium SE on 6 of the 6 factors.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers the automotive market; and sheet and coils for the building and constructions markets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides aluminum and specialty materials products, including aerospace plates and sheets, aerospace wing skins, plates for general engineering, and sheets for transportation applications, as well as other extrusions and precision casting products. This segment serves aerospace, transportation, industry, and defense sectors. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers crash management systems, side impact beams, body structures, and cockpit carriers; and soft and hard alloy extrusions, and large profiles for automotive, railroad, energy, building, and industrial applications. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States, as well as Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Singapore. Constellium N.V. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.