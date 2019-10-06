Reviewing Constellium SE (CSTM)’s and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s results

Both Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) compete on a level playing field in the Aluminum industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium SE 13 0.18 119.17M 1.55 7.76 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited 8 0.00 462.58M 0.12 64.92

Table 1 highlights Constellium SE and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Constellium SE. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Constellium SE has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium SE 948,050,914.88% -189.8% 4.8% Aluminum Corporation of China Limited 5,885,241,730.28% 1.4% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Constellium SE has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellium SE are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has 0.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellium SE’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of Constellium SE shares and 1.4% of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.92% of Constellium SE’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellium SE 0.67% 18.33% 31.83% 47.54% -6.9% 71.82% Aluminum Corporation of China Limited -2.42% -9.45% -15.79% -12.21% -30% 2.94%

For the past year Constellium SE was more bullish than Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

Summary

Constellium SE beats Aluminum Corporation of China Limited on 8 of the 13 factors.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers the automotive market; and sheet and coils for the building and constructions markets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides aluminum and specialty materials products, including aerospace plates and sheets, aerospace wing skins, plates for general engineering, and sheets for transportation applications, as well as other extrusions and precision casting products. This segment serves aerospace, transportation, industry, and defense sectors. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers crash management systems, side impact beams, body structures, and cockpit carriers; and soft and hard alloy extrusions, and large profiles for automotive, railroad, energy, building, and industrial applications. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States, as well as Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Singapore. Constellium N.V. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of alumina, primary aluminum and energy products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment is involved in mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials; and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium. The Primary Aluminum segment procures alumina and other raw materials, supplemental materials, and electricity power; and produces and sells aluminum and aluminum-related products, such as carbon products, aluminum alloy products, and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Trading segment trades in alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products, raw and ancillary materials, and supplemental materials; and provides logistics and transport services to external customers. The Energy segment engages in the research and development, production, and operation of energy products, including coal mining; generates and sells electricity to regional power grid corporations using thermal power, wind power, and solar power sources; and manufacture of energy related equipment. The company also manufactures, acquires, and distributes bauxite mines, limestone ore, aluminum magnesium ore, and related nonferrous metal products; and provides research and development services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.