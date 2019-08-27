Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 138.41%. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 718.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.