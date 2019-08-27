Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 138.41%. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 718.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zafgen Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
