Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 81.63%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
