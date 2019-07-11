Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 81.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.