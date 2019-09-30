Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127,553,763.44% -215.9% -57% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 127,970,749.54% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 194.12% at a $19 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.