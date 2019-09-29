Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127,553,763.44% -215.9% -57% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,737,654,320.99% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 195.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 10.9%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.33%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.