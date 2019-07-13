Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.53 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 8.4 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, and a 83.11% upside potential. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target is $191.67, while its potential upside is 65.15%. Based on the data shown earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.